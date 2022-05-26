Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old man from Matagorda Bay

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured man from Matagorda Bay, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 4:17 p.m. from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office that the 67-year-old captain of the commercial fishing vessel Master Ricky had reportedly been struck in the head by rigging block while working gear and was intermittently unconscious. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The RB–M crew arrived on scene, took aboard the unconscious man and transferred him to Calhoun County emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Port O’Connor. EMS personnel transported the patient to Palacios Community Medical Center in Palacios, Texas.

