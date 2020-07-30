Coast Guard medevacs 63-year-old man from fishing boat off San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medevaced a 63-year-old man, Wednesday, from a commercial fishing boat approximately 75 miles west of San Diego.

Crewmembers aboard the 84-foot fishing boat Searcher, contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders at approximately 10:20 a.m. requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying symptoms of a possible stroke and severe disorientation.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter with a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedic aboard to assist.

Once on the scene, the Jayhawk crew lowered the rescue swimmer to Searcher to assess the patient. The helicopter crew then lowered a stretcher to hoist the patient into the helicopter.

The crew transported the patient to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

