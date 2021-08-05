Coast Guard medevacs 57-year-old man suffering from heart complications near Point Loma

Coast Guard Station San Diego crewmembers medevaced a 57-year-old man Thursday afternoon from a cruise ship near Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard Station San Diego crewmembers medevaced a 57-year-old man Thursday afternoon who was experiencing heart complications on a cruise ship near Point Loma.

The cruise ship Ruby Princess notified Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders at approximately 10:30 a.m. stating that a man aboard was experiencing heart complications and the ship’s doctor recommended a higher level of medical care.

The Coast Guard dispatched a Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to transfer the man to shore and coordinated with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team paramedics to assist.

San Diego City Fire Department EMS personnel transported the patient to Sharp Coronado Hospital in stable condition.

