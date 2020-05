BAHAMAS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 40-year-old woman from the cruise ship, MSC Seaside, Monday approximately two miles west of Ocean Cay.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the patient experiencing pregnancy complications and brought her to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received a medevac request from the MSC Seaside crew at 9:25 a.m.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook . For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.