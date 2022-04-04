Coast Guard medevacs 4 year old on South Padre Island, Texas

Crew members from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island administer first-aid to a 4 year old on South Padre Island, Texas, April 3, 2022. The crew medevaced the injured child after he had reportedly fallen on the rocks and sustained lacerations to his head. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

Crew members from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island administer first-aid to a 4 year old on South Padre Island, Texas, April 3, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 4-year-old child on South Padre Island, Texas, Sunday.

While underway near the northern jetties at 6:22 p.m., a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew noticed a family on the jetty waving them down. The parents of a 4-year-old boy notified the Coast Guard crew that their son had fallen on the rocks, sustained lacerations on his head and may need medical attention.

The boat crew took the 4 year old aboard, administered first-aid and transferred the child to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station South Padre Island. EMS then transported him to the Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

