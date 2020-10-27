Coast Guard medevacs 34-year-old man near Raccoon Cay

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter deployed in support of Operations Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) hoists a fishing vessel, Chin, crew member near Raccoon Island, Oct. 27, 2020. The 34-year-old crew member suffered an injury to his arm, prompting the fishing crew to request a medevac from the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard Photo)

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter deployed in support of Operations Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) hoists a fishing vessel, Chin, crew member near Raccoon Island, Oct. 27, 2020. (Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old man from the fishing vessel, Chin, near Raccoon Cay, Bahamas, Monday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter deployed in support of Operations Bahamas, Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) responded, hoisted the crew member, atransferred him to awaiting emergency medical services at Exuma International Airport.

Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders received a medevac request from the Chin crew stating a crew member suffered an injury to his arm.

“This medevac was great teamwork between our watchstanders in District Seven and in the Bahamas, and an excellent job by the helicopter crew,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. “I’m very glad we could assist this person in distress.”

