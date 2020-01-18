Coast Guard medevacs 34-year-old man 75 miles north of San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard medevaced a 34-year-old man from the cruise ship, Carnival Pride, Thursday approximately 75 miles north of San Juan.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a medevac request from the cruise ship, which was approximately 230 miles north of San Juan, stating the man was reportedly suffering from medical complications and needed further medical care. The watchstanders directed the cruise ship to a rendezvous point and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew rendezvoused with the cruise ship approximately 75 miles north of San Juan and safely transported the man to awaiting emergency medical services, who took the man to a local hospital in San Juan.

“This case really stretched the range of our MH-65 helicopter,” said Lt. Katy Caraway, an Air Station Borinquen helicopter pilot. “This medevac’s success was due to the combination of our crew’s training and efficiency with Carnival Pride’s professional conduct throughout the operation.”

