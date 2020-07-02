Coast Guard medevacs 2 swimmers near Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced two swimmers who were in distress while swimming near East Pass in Destin, Florida, Thursday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 1 p.m. that two swimmers were struggling to make it back to land after their raft had been swept away from shore.
A nearby Good Samaritan was able to retrieve the swimmers from the water before a Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew arrived to recover both swimmers.
One of the swimmers was unresponsive but regained consciousness after the boatcrew administered CPR.
The boatcrew took the swimmers back to Coast Guard Station Destin, where awaiting EMS transported them to Fort Walton Beach Hospital in fair condition.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments