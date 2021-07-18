Coast Guard medevacs 2 mariners from tanker 10 miles off Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced two crew members from a tanker vessel approximately 10 miles off Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:25 a.m. from the anchored tanker vessel Monterey stating two crew members, aged 26 and 48, were having difficulty breathing. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.

The boat crew arrived at the Galveston Fairway Anchorage, embarked the ailing crew members and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services at the station dock. EMS personnel transported the men to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.

