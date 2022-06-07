Coast Guard medevacs 2 from plane crash near Douglas Island, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard responders medevaced two people from shore after their plane crashed in the water near Outer Point on Douglas Island, Alaska, today.

The two survivors immediately swam ashore after their plane crashed approximately 100 feet from shore. An Alaska Seaplanes plane spotted the survivors, landed on the water nearby and disembarked an emergency medical technician to provide on-site first aid.

Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish arrived on scene at 2:20 p.m. and deployed a small boat crew who retrieved the two survivors and transferred them to Alaska Wildlife Troopers boat Sentry for further transport to EMS.

The two survivors were the only passengers aboard the privately-owned aircraft and were reported to be in stable condition.

“This really was a best case scenario,” said Lt.j.g. Trevor Layman, command duty officer. “The quick action by the Alaska Seaplanes aircraft and assistance from the EMT on board at the time was commendable as well as the work from the Coast Guard Swordfish and Sentry boat crews. Everyone responded quickly and worked together to get these two the help they needed.”

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received notification from the Juneau Police Department at 1:50 p.m.

The plane remains submerged and is slowly sinking.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, and Coast Guard responders are working with the owners to develop a salvage plan.

