Coast Guard medevacs 2 from fishing vessel off South Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced two crew members from a commercial fishing vessel 3 miles off South Padre Island, Texas, Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 10:34 a.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Miss Verna stating that two crewmen were unconscious after entering a confined freezer space. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist. Once on scene, the boat crew worked with South Padre Island Fire Department personnel to remove the crew members from the confined space and transfer them to the RB–M. Both men were conscious but exhibiting labored breathing.
The crew then transported the men to Station South Padre Island, where they were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.
“Thanks to the incredible team effort between the Coast Guard and the South Padre Island Fire Department, we were able to respond swiftly and decisively, resulting in the saving of two lives,” said Lt. Alexis Williams, command duty officer at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “Once the fire department’s qualified specialists removed the two men from the confined space, we were able to quickly deliver them to higher medical care.”
