Coast Guard medevacs 2 divers offshore Pensacola Beach, Florida

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced two divers experiencing symptoms requiring medical attention offshore Pensacola Beach, Florida, Saturday.

One 28-year-old male was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and one 48-year-old male was pronounced deceased by a local coroner.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report Saturday at about 8:30 a.m. of a diving incident approximately 12 nautical miles southwest of Pensacola Beach, Florida.


After reportedly ascending too quickly during a dive, the 48-year-old male went into cardiac arrest and failed to resurface. The 28-year-old diver went into the water and found him unconscious at the bottom. Upon resurfacing with the unconscious diver, the 28-year-old diver also began experiencing symptoms requiring medical attention

Watchstanders directed a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew to the divers’ location. The crew embarked both divers and took them to Pensacola Pier. The 48-year-old male was pronounced deceased, and the 28-year-old male was transferred via Life Flight to Springhill, Alabama Medical Center in stable condition.

