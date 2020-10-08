Coast Guard medevacs 2 crewmembers 25 miles off Freeport, Texas

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old male and a 57-year-old male from a tanker vessel approximately 25 miles off Freeport, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received two medevac requests at 1:20 p.m. from the captain of the 473-foot tanker vessel Morholmen, for a crewmember who was experiencing abdominal pain and another crewmember who was displaying stroke symptoms. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac for both crewmembers.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew hoisted both crewmembers and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Houston in stable condition.

