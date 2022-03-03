Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old hunter from woods in Crosby, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured hunter from the woods in Crosby, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center watchstanders received notification from Crosby Fire Department personnel at 7:10 p.m. that a 17-year-old male had fallen approximately 20 feet from a hunting stand and injured his back.

On-scene emergency medical services personnel were unable to transport the individual through the heavily wooded area and requested a Coast Guard medevac.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

At 8:11 p.m., the Dolphin crew located, hoisted and safely transported the injured hunter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in stable condition.

“We primarily train and operate over the water doing low-altitude hoists, so this 130-foot hoist posed an unusual challenge,” said Coast Guard Lt. Mike Clancy, co-pilot of the helicopter crew. “Fortunately, we conduct urban search and rescue training that prepared us to tackle this medevac. Our training coupled with the quick actions and experience of the Crosby Fire Department ensured we were able to come together and help an individual in need.”