Coast Guard medevacs 11-year-old 23 miles south of Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a child Thursday that was experiencing an allergic reaction approximately 23 miles south of Destin Pass, Florida.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report over VHF-FM 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. of an 11-year-old boy experiencing an allergic reaction aboard a 69-foot charter fishing vessel.
A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was diverted from training nearby to respond. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders also coordinated the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Destin.
The ATC Mobile helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the child and a parent. The helicopter crew transported them to Coast Guard Station Destin where the child was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in reportedly stable condition.
“This is an example of the Coast Guard’s remarkable ability to respond at any given moment,” said Cmdr. Christopher Miller, Coast Guard Sector Mobile, search and rescue mission coordinator.
Correction: The previous edition of this story stated that the rescued child was an 11-year-old girl. The rescued child is an 11-year-old boy.
