Coast Guard medevacs 1 from shrimp boat off Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a shrimp boat Monday off Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 6 a.m. from the crew of the 81-foot shrimp boat Barbara Elaine stating their captain was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
Due to fog preventing a Coast Guard helicopter crew from responding, a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium launched to conduct the medevac.
Once on scene with the shrimp boat, the RB–M crew took aboard the ailing man and brought him to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Galveston.
EMS transported the man to CHI St. Luke’s Health in Lake Jackson, Texas, in stable condition.
