Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker Saturday 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4:23 p.m. from the crew of the 820-foot oil tanker Crudesun stating a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and transferred him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition.