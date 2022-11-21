Coast Guard medevacs 1 from oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas

Nov 21st, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker Saturday 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4:23 p.m. from the crew of the 820-foot oil tanker Crudesun stating a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a stroke. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and transferred him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.