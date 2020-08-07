Coast Guard medevaced man off coast of Grand Isle

Aug 7th, 2020
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a man aboard a 24 foot vessel, approximately 20 miles south of Grand Isle, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a request via VHF radio at 11:28 a.m. for the medevac of a 47-year-old man with symptoms consistent with a potential heart attack.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The crew transported him to West Jefferson Medical Center reportedly in stable condition for further medical care.

