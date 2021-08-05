Coast Guard medevacs mariner from tanker 18 miles off Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old mariner from a tanker vessel approximately 18 miles offshore near the Corpus Christi Anchorage, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at about 1 a.m. from the 908-foot liquefied natural gas tanker vessel Iberica Knutsen stating a crew member was having difficulty breathing and had collapsed. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medical evacuation.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi launched to assist.

The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and brought him to the Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area in stable condition.

“I could not be more proud of how well our crew worked as a team to provide assistance to a mariner needing medical attention,” said Lt. Leslie Marchalonis, acting pilot during the case. “Every crew member used their specialized skill sets to accomplish this successful medevac.”