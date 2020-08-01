Coast Guard, Maui County Fire department searching for missing spearfisher off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department are searching for a spearfisher Saturday off Paia.

Missing is Scot Williams, a 53-years-old male last seen wearing dark board shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 10 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu received a report from the Maui County Dispatch. Williams had gone spearfishing at 5 p.m. and when he did not return, his friends contacted 911 to report he was overdue.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area.

Involved in the search are:

– A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
– A Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
– The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)
– Maui County Fire Department ground and air crews

The weather on scene is winds of 23 mph and seas less then one foot.

