Coast Guard locates two overdue sailing vessels near Barnegat Light, NJ

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies assisted with the rescue of two overdue sailing vessels near Loveladies Channel Tuesday evening.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from a family member of the overdue mariners stating they had not yet arrived as scheduled. Sector Delaware Bay launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light on a 24-foot small boat, and Long Beach Township Police Department launched drones to assist with the search.
Following the search patterns given by watchstanders, the crew from Station Barnegat Light found the mariners unharmed but unable to sail due to environmental conditions. The crew put the sail boats in tow and brought them safely to the dock.
“We are always grateful when we are able to locate missing mariners quickly and find them unharmed,” said David Umberger, Command Duty Officer at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Having the assistance of partner agencies such as the Long Beach Township Police Department is always an asset, and we are grateful for their contribution to the case.”
