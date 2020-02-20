Coast Guard locates two boaters in life raft off Florida gulf coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard located two boaters in a life raft five miles off Caladesi Island Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130J Hercules aircrew saw the debris of a commercial fishing vessel and two people while conducting a search pattern for two different overdue boaters from Panama City, Florida.

The two survivors where picked up by a Good Samaritan and taken to Port of Hudson Marina where they were met by Pasco County EMS.

“These two were fortunate we came across them,” said Lt. Karinne Marical. “We encourage recreational and commercial vessels to have proper safety and communication equipment on board at all times.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook.