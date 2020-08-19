Coast Guard locates people in the water near Great Egg Harbor Inlet

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard and local partner agencies located two mariners in the water after their vessel was discovered aground in the vicinity of Great Egg Harbor Inlet, N.J., Wednesday.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received notification from Ocean City Police Department that a 26-foot center console recreational vessel was found beached with personal belongings still aboard near Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
OCPD officers were able to identify one of the boaters using a cell phone that was found aboard. New Jersey State Police officers were able to acquire video feed from Somers Point Marina, N.J., confirming two individuals had left in early morning to get underway.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., launched to search the area along with a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Great Egg and small boat crews from OCPD and Longport Borough Fire Department.
The Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, spotted the two persons in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer to assist while vectoring in emergency surface assets.
The two boaters were recovered, one of which was unresponsive, and transported to shore by a partner agency for transfer to a local hospital.
