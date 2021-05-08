Coast Guard locates man from a sunken vessel near New Port Richie

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard, along with Pasco Sheriff’s Office and a good Samaritan, rescued a boater after his 23-foot vessel sank near New Port Richie, Saturday.

Rescued was Shawn Brown, 29.

A Pasco Sheriff’s office marine unit arrived on scene and rescued Brown after a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the person in distress.

“We are very fortunate to work alongside local agencies like the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office here in the Tampa Bay area,” said, Capt. Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “They played a key role in successfully performing the search and rescue operation.”

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a good Samaritan reporting a taking on water vessel near New Port Richie, the watchstanders immediately issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Sand Key 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew to help locate Brown.

