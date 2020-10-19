Coast Guard locates body of missing jet skier in Great South Bay, New York

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Coast Guard located the body of a 52-year-old male, Monday morning, who was reported missing after being last seen underway on a jet ski in Amityville, New York, Sunday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders were contacted by Joe Kelly’s wife Monday morning after he did not return home. Mr. Kelly’s jet ski was located adrift about 200 yards offshore near Copiague, New York, Monday.

Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Fire Island, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary were launched to search the area. A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was also launched to assist in the search. Helicopters and boat crews from Nassau and Suffolk counties, Babylon Bay Constables, Oyster Bay Constables, and the East Islip Fire Department also responded.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew located the body of Mr. Kelly at approximately 10:45 a.m. He was taken to Timber Point Suffolk Police Department Headquarters. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Joe Kelly,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, Sector Long Island Sound commander. “This tragedy underscores the inherent dangers of the maritime environment and we urge boaters to always exercise caution, including filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket. We’re grateful for the effective coordination we have with our partner agencies on Long Island which led to the quick recovery of Mr. Kelly’s body.”

