Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man Tuesday morning that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Coast Guard Station Channel Islands small boat, and redirected Coast Guard Cutter Halibut to assist in the search. The MH-65 helicopter located the man in the water and directed the Coast Guard small boat and fishing vessel Otravez, to his location where he was safely recovered and reported to be in stable condition.

“We are grateful for the trust of the public when responding to situations like this,” said Capt. Ryan Manning, commander, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach. “We strongly urge all mariners to wear life jackets, carry VHF radios, and contact the Coast Guard if you find yourself needing assistance on the water.”