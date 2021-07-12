Coast Guard, locals respond to downed aircraft near Kalama, OR

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard, local first responders and good Samaritans are responding to a downed aircraft Monday near Kalama and Sandy Island in the Columbia River.

The plane’s tail is white with blue stripes. The letter N and number 7 are also visible on the body of the aircraft.

It is currently unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft, who the aircraft belongs to, or what its flight itinerary was.

A good Samaritan spotted the downed aircraft and notified Coast Guard watchstanders at 8:05 a.m. Monday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, a Coast Guard Station Portland 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew, and multiple local agencies are responding to the incident.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon is activated near the scene of the aircraft, and responders are searching for survivors.

A Jayhawk crewmember deployed from the helicopter to investigate the incident site.

