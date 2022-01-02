Coast Guard, local partners suspend search for missing kayaker

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Coast Guard crewmembers and local agencies have suspended maritime search efforts for a missing kayaker who was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet, North Carolina.
Rescue crews saturated a search area of 268 square miles for approximately 24 hours.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the Onslow County 911 dispatcher on Dec. 31 that a man had been reported missing by his spouse after not returning from a kayaking trip. His kayak was found on Bear Island Friday afternoon.
“Tonight’s decision to suspend the search for Mr. Liner was tough,” said Capt. Matt Baer, commander, Sector North Carolina. “Our crews and the crews of our state and local partners did their best to find him, and we will keep his family in our thoughts.”
The Coast Guard searched with crews aboard the following assets:
- An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City
- A 24-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Emerald Isle
- A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Fort Macon
- The Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat
Assisting with the search were crews and assets from the following agencies and municipalities:
- Hammocks Beach State Park Rangers
- Onslow County
- North Carolina Marine Patrol
- Town of Swansboro
- Town of Emerald Isle
- City of Jacksonville
- Pender County
