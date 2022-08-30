Coast Guard, local first responders to conduct boat drills on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY — Coast Guard, local, county and state agencies will conduct law enforcement drills Wednesday in an effort to maintain maritime incident readiness, on the Ohio River at the Port of Louisville, Kentucky.

The purpose of the drills is to enhance maritime incident response for both law enforcement and fire and rescue agency personnel who may respond to a maritime incident occurring along the Ohio River regional area.

The drills include a wide-range of boat tactics and emergency response procedures. Drills will include multiple agency responder boats displaying flashing lights operating near a towing vessel pushing barges on the Ohio River mile marker 598 to 604, and the Louisville Waterfront Wharf near the passenger vessels Belle of Louisville and Mary M. Miller.

