Coast Guard, local agencies respond to vessel fire near Egmont Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Coast Guard and partner agencies responded to a vessel fire near Egmont Key, Sunday.
Coast Guard, West Manatee County Fire Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and commercial salvage crew responded.
The fire department crews safely extinguished the fire with no personnel injuries or pollution reported.
“We thank each organization for the coordination and and quick response during this event,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “The immediate actions of the nearby good Samaritan certainly kept a bad situation from becoming much worse.”
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a good Samaritan via VHF-FM Channel 16 of a commercial crane barge on fire near Egmont Key.
Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard Station Cortez and Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews to assist by creating a safety zone around the vessel on fire.
