Coast Guard, local agencies respond to ferry aground off of Brooklyn, N.Y.

NEW YORK — Coast Guard, New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and New York City Police Department (NYPD) crews responded to a ferry aground with 118 passengers and seven crew-members aboard in Bushwick Inlet, New York, Saturday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York command center received a report that the 150-foot Seastreak ferry, Commodore, ran aground and was taking on water in Bushwick Inlet in Brooklyn, New York, at approximately 4:17 p.m.

Three boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New York were launched and began rescue efforts with FDNY and NYPD crews. NYPD and FDNY safely evacuated all passengers and crew-members from the ferry, and Coast Guard Station New York members went aboard with FDNY members to conduct dewatering operations.

Coast Guard investigators are investigating the cause of the grounding.

“The team effort between the Coast Guard and our local first responders including FDNY and NYPD harbor units allowed for the safe evacuation of all passengers,” said Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York. “The Coast Guard will now work with Seastreak on the investigation and inspection of the vessel to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

