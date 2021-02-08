Coast Guard, local agencies rescue overdue boater near Lake Felicity

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued an overdue boater Monday.

Rescued was Percy Dardar, III, who was reported overdue from a fishing trip.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew located Dardar near Calm Lake and dropped a radio to him. His vessel had reportedly experienced an engine failure, leaving him stranded overnight in shallow water.

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries boat crew was then able to reach Dardar to further assist, and reported no medical concerns.

