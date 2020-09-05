Coast Guard lifts safety zone on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Charles

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard lifted the safety zone at mile marker 260 on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Charles, Louisiana, Saturday afternoon.

Downed power lines were removed at mile marker 260 on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which is open to vessel traffic from mile marker 191 through mile marker 316. The Grand Lake and Black Bayou bridges will open daily from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to allow inland traffic to transit with the following restrictions:

Westbound only traffic is scheduled to resume at the bridges and lock except for priority traffic.

Eastbound only traffic is scheduled to resume at the bridges and lock except for priority traffic.

Traffic will be managed by the Calcasieu Lock.

Vessel Traffic Service Port Arthur will restrict eastbound traffic until Sep. 6, 2020 to avoid congestion near the Calcasieu River and approaches to the lock.

Additional information can be found at: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/port-arthur-and-lake-charles.

