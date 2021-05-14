Coast Guard lifts river restriction on Lower Mississippi River near I-40 bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard lifted the waterway restriction from mile marker 736 to mile marker 737 on the Mississippi River, Friday, in the vicinity of the I-40 bridge in Memphis, Tennessee.

The waterway is now open without restriction to all vessel traffic. As of Friday, there were 62 vessels and 1,058 barges in queue.

“Based on information provided to us by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Coast Guard has determined that transit under the I-40 bridge is safe for maritime traffic,” said Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Rhodes, Captain of the Port of Memphis. “We appreciate the cooperative efforts of both the Tennessee and Arkansas Departments of Transportation, as well as maritime port partners, to ensure the safety of our waterway.”

