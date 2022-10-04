Coast Guard lifts restrictions for Ports of Jacksonville and Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Captain of the Port has set Port Condition FOUR, with no restrictions, for the maritime ports of Jacksonville and Canaveral beginning Monday, following the passing of Hurricane Ian.

During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and cargo operations may resume, including bunkering and lightering. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.

Information on the status of Port Conditions can be obtained from the Sector Jacksonville HOMEPORT internet site at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/jacksonville.