Coast Guard lifts restriction on Ohio River near Belleview, KY

Nov 10th, 2021

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard lifted the waterway restriction from mile marker 499 to mile marker 501 on the Ohio River, Tuesday, near Belleview, Kentucky.

The waterway restriction was lifted yesterday at approximately 2:18 p.m. to all vessel traffic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Coast Guard has determined that transit through the Ohio River from mile marker 499 to mile marker 501 is safe for maritime traffic,” said Steven Earles, Sector Ohio Valley Command Duty Officer, “We appreciate the cooperative efforts of our federal, state, and local partners in ensuring the safety of our waterway.”

No reports of pollution at this time.

