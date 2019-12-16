Coast Guard lifts navigational restrictions on Gulf Intracoastal Waterway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard lifted all navigational restrictions from mile marker 510 to mile marker 512 on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway near Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday.

The previously sunken sand barge has been salvaged and removed from the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey data shows that sand from that barge did enter the waterway, however the sand is located on the slope of the channel or in depths greater than 12-feet, and currently does not pose a risk to safe navigation.

