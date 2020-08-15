Coast Guard, lifeguards rescue 2 swimmers in Ocean City Inlet

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Coast Guard and Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards rescued two men who were swept into Ocean City Inlet by a strong current Saturday afternoon.

A Coast Guard Station Ocean City crew was on-scene for safety operations during the Ocean City Air Show when the crew heard a call over marine-band radio channel 16 of four people in the water.

The boat crew immediately responded and arrived to find two men and four lifeguards from Ocean City Beach Patrol in the water.

One of the men had entered the water by the jetty and was swept away by the current, while the other man jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him, but was also swept away by the strong current. The lifeguards responded and were on-scene as the Coast Guard arrived.

The Coast Guard crew took the two men aboard and brought them to Station Ocean City, where they refused medical attention.

“It’s always great when we can work with partner agencies like the Ocean City Beach Patrol to save lives,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Elliott, a crew member from Station Ocean City. “We always recommend swimming in areas where lifeguards are present in order to reduce the risk of situations like these becoming much worse.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.