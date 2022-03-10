Coast Guard K-9 recognized with Distinguished Service Medal

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Coast Guard K-9 Chief Feco, a 9-year-old Hungarian Vizsla, stationed at Coast Guard Marine Safety and Security Team San Francisco, was presented the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Members of Congress recognized and honored six animal heroes for their accomplishments in both war and peace at the second annual Animals in War and Peace Medal Ceremony.

The ceremony highlights America’s appreciation of the sacrifices and heroism of American animals who served the United States and advances the effort toward the creation of an annual process to nominate animals for the Medal of Bravery and Distinguished Service Medal.

Feco joined the Coast Guard in late 2014 and is stationed at the Marine Safety and Security Team San Francisco K-9 Unit where his main responsibility is explosives detection at the Ports of San Francisco and Oakland.

Feco has participated in 1,467 events. Notable events include:

Presidential security details for former President Barack Obama

Judicial and Supreme Court security details

2016 Summer Olympic Track & Field Trials

The National Football League Superbowls L, LII, and LIII

The National Baseball League World Series

The National Basketball League Playoffs

The National Hockey League Stanley Cup

San Francisco and Los Angeles Fleet Weeks

The Coast Guard has 16 canine explosive detection teams around the country made up of one human handler and one working dog.

