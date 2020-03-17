Coast Guard, Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescue 2 mariners near Galveston

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65D Dolphin file photo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick)

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65D Dolphin file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and the Jamaica Beach Fire Department rescued two mariners from the water after their vessel capsized in the Intracoastal Waterway near Galveston, Texas, Monday.

At 11:41 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification that a vessel was taking on water one mile from the shore. Shortly after the initial notification the vessel capsized and the 65-year-old male and 58-year-old female aboard entered the water. Both were wearing lifejackets.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. Due to the shallow depth of the water, watchstanders requested the assistance of the Jamaica Beach Fire Department.


While waiting on crews to arrive, watchstanders remained in contact with the two mariners gathering as much descriptive information as possible and keeping both calm.

The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene and vectored in the Jamaica Beach Fire Department who pulled both mariners from the water and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. They were reported to be in stable condition.

