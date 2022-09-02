Coast Guard issues waterway restrictions near St. Louis Harbor

ST. LOUIS — The Coast Guard is scheduled to issue a waterway restriction to all vessel traffic due to dredging operations on the Upper Mississippi River near the St. Louis Harbor, Friday through Saturday.

The waterway restriction closes the river to all commercial and recreational vessel traffic while dredging operations are occurring from the McKinley Bridge, Mile Marker 182.5, to the Merchants Bridge, MM 183.2.

The Coast Guard captain-of-the-port determines when to issue a river closure by following a waterways action plan, which provides marine industry, the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local governments with a coordinated plan for facilitating the safe and orderly movement of traffic.

A safety zone will be established to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from potential hazards from dredging operations.

In order for vessels to move within the closure zone, operators must obtain permission from the captain-of-the-port’s representative at the Sector Upper Mississippi River Command Center, via VHF Channel 16 or by calling 314-269-2332. The captain-of-the-port will review each request to move within the closure zone on a case-by-case basis.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.