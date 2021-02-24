Coast Guard issues public notice on Abernethy Bridge project

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard has issued a public notice (PN 1-21) for an Oregon State Department of Transportation bridge modification for the I-205 Abernethy Bridge (Project).

The Project is located in Clackamas County, near the cities of West Linn and Oregon City at river mile 25.5 of the Willamette River.

(PN 1-21) is available for review at: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN.

This public notice (PN) is for the Coast Guard to solicit comments related to the proposed modifications for this bridge. Public comments will be accepted until March 31, 2021.

For more information on the PN, please contact the Coast Guard’s District 13 Bridge Administrator, Mr. Steve Fischer at: steven.m.fischer3@uscg.mi

