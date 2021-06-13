Coast Guard invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

CLEVELAND — Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Cleveland is investigating an allision between the USS COD and the Coast Guard Cutter MORRO BAY.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 13, 2021, the USS COD, being towed by the vessel Manitou, allided with the moored USCGC MORRO BAY during the COD’s scheduled movement.

The allision caused superficial damage to the hull and superstructure of the Coast Guard asset.

The incident is still under investigation.

The USS COD was scheduled to be towed from its homeport in Cleveland to Erie, Pennsylvania for maintenance.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to maintain situational awareness while operating their vessel at all times. As a boat operator, it is critical to not only be aware of the increased traffic on the water, but also of shoreline, breakwalls, and moored vessels.

