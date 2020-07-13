Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is investigating an uninspected passenger vessel allision with a Coast Guard day beacon with five passengers aboard resulting in multiple injuries Sunday.

The public should be aware of these charter vessel requirements:

Any person operating a vessel with passengers for hire is required to have a current U.S. Coast Guard Credential and Texas License Guide. The operators are required to have the credentials onboard with them so they are able to provide it when asked.

The crew should be enrolled in a drug-testing program.

If the vessel experiences a marine accident, such as a fire, flooding, grounding, loss of propulsion, collision with another vessel, allision with a fixed object, pollution discharge, or an injury or death while you are aboard, the vessel owner/operator is required to report it to the Coast Guard.

Navigation lights should be displayed in accordance with the Rules of the Road, Navigation Rule 23.

If a vessel is chartered that does not comply with these or other requirements, the Coast Guard should be notified at (361) 533-2873.

