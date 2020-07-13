Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is investigating an uninspected passenger vessel allision with a Coast Guard day beacon with five passengers aboard resulting in multiple injuries Sunday.
The public should be aware of these charter vessel requirements:
- Any person operating a vessel with passengers for hire is required to have a current U.S. Coast Guard Credential and Texas License Guide. The operators are required to have the credentials onboard with them so they are able to provide it when asked.
- The crew should be enrolled in a drug-testing program.
- If the vessel experiences a marine accident, such as a fire, flooding, grounding, loss of propulsion, collision with another vessel, allision with a fixed object, pollution discharge, or an injury or death while you are aboard, the vessel owner/operator is required to report it to the Coast Guard.
- Navigation lights should be displayed in accordance with the Rules of the Road, Navigation Rule 23.
If a vessel is chartered that does not comply with these or other requirements, the Coast Guard should be notified at (361) 533-2873.
