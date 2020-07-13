Coast Guard investigates uninspected passenger vessel allision

Jul 13th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A damaged uninspected passenger vessel sits moored at a marina after alliding with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The vessel was carrying five passengers and resulted in multiple injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A damaged uninspected passenger vessel sits moored at a marina after alliding with a Coast Guard day beacon in the Intracoastal Waterway July 12, 2020, near Corpus Christi, Texas. The vessel was carrying five passengers and resulted in multiple injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is investigating an uninspected passenger vessel allision with a Coast Guard day beacon with five passengers aboard resulting in multiple injuries Sunday.

The public should be aware of these charter vessel requirements:

  • Any person operating a vessel with passengers for hire is required to have a current U.S. Coast Guard Credential and Texas License Guide. The operators are required to have the credentials onboard with them so they are able to provide it when asked.
  • The crew should be enrolled in a drug-testing program.
  • If the vessel experiences a marine accident, such as a fire, flooding, grounding, loss of propulsion, collision with another vessel, allision with a fixed object, pollution discharge, or an injury or death while you are aboard, the vessel owner/operator is required to report it to the Coast Guard.
  • Navigation lights should be displayed in accordance with the Rules of the Road, Navigation Rule 23.

If a vessel is chartered that does not comply with these or other requirements, the Coast Guard should be notified at (361) 533-2873.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.