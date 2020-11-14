Coast Guard investigates barge allision with the Centerville Turnpike Bridge

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Coast Guard is investigating an allision between a barge and the Centerville Turnpike Bridge which occurred early Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the report of the allision at 4:46 a.m. and released a safety marine information broadcast alerting local mariners of the incident. The Centerville Turnpike Bridge sustained damage from the strike and remains closed to vehicle traffic.

A marine investigating officer and marine inspectors from Sector Virginia are on scene conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the allision.

The Coast Guard released a marine information safety broadcast establishing a safety zone prohibiting vessels from approaching or transiting within 100 feet of the bridge. A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and Chesapeake Police boats are on scene to ensure safety in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident that could assist the Coast Guard in their investigation is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at (757) 483-8567.

Editors Note: An allision is the striking of a vessel against a fixed object.

