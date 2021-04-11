Coast Guard interdicts vessel carrying 292 lbs of marijuana near South Padre Island

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a vessel at Isla Blanca Pier near South Padre Island, Texas, Friday evening.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew had noticed a van parked on the beach with the vessel nearby and attempted to approach the vessel. Upon being approached, the vessel fled the scene and abandoned approximately 292 lbs of marijuana.

“This is a prime example of how Station South Padre Island operates”, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Diaz, small boat coxswain. “Our crews are highly trained and dedicated to effectively safeguarding our coasts, Bravo Zulu to the crew and all hands involved.”

