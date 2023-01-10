Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, 200 pounds of illegal fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha engaged in illegal fishing approximately 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew launched to intercept the vessel. The boat crew arrived on scene and seized the lancha with high flyers, GPS devices, radios, fishing gear and 200 pounds of red snapper on board. The Coast Guard crews detained the four Mexican fishermen and transferred them to Customs and Border Protection agents for processing.
“If left unchecked, illegal fishing undermines the security of our maritime border and drains our nation’s precious resources,” said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “We are committed to the fight against this illegal act and will continue working with Coast Guard teammates and agency partners.”
A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.
If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.