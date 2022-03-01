Coast Guard interdicts Haitian sail freighter

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutters Confidence and Harriet Lane crews interdicted a Haitian sail vessel with 179 people aboard, Sunday, approximately 30 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas.

The people are scheduled to be transferred to the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews Tuesday.

An Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew spotted the overloaded vessel at approximately 11 p.m., and reported the vessel to the nearby cutters and command center watchstanders.

“The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol in the air and on the water to deter these types of unsafe voyages,” said Lt. Vladimir Jimenez, law enforcement duty officer, Seventh Coast Guard District command center. “The probability of a successful migration voyage is low, and when these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 993 Haitians compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.