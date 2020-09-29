Coast Guard interdicts 9 Cuban migrants 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard interdicted 9 Cuban migrants approximately 10 miles south of Key Colony Beach, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report of a migrant vessel with nine people aboard south of Key Colony Beach. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew and launched Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC-1111) crew.
Both crews arrived on scene and the cutter William Trump crew safely embarked the 9 male Cuban migrants. The Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore (WPC-110) crew repatriated the 9 Cuban migrants to Cabanas, Cuba.
The Coast Guard interdicted approximately 40 Cuban migrants who have attempted to illegally enter the U.S via the maritime environment in fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, 2019, compared to 327 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2019. These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
“The crew and I are extremely pleased with the outcome of the recent joint interdiction with our shipmates from Station Marathon,” said Lt. Kyle Pearson, command officer of the cutter William Trump. “Sector Key West’s readiness posture and increased Maritime Domain Awareness allowed for a prompt and safe interdiction, preserving both the safety of life at sea and the integrity of our maritime borders.”
