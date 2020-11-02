Coast Guard interdicts 22 Cuban migrants at Cay Sal Bank

MIAMI — The Coast Guard assisted Bahamian authorities in interdicting 22 Cuban migrants at Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew located 22 Cuban migrants on land at Cay Sal Bank.

The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo (WPC-1112) crew embarked the 21 adult Cuban males and one adult female and safely transferred one migrant to the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered (WPC-1104) crew.

“Our crew was proud to serve such an important mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Zieser, commanding officer of the cutter Isaac Mayo. “Rescuing these migrants, who were stranded for 10 days, was challenging but rewarding as we are always ready to protect those in need on the water. We continue to discourage migrants from taking part in illegal voyages at sea. These ventures risk the lives of everyone on board in the dangerous and unforgiving Florida Straits, especially when doing so in overloaded and unseaworthy vessels with inadequate lifesaving equipment aboard.”

The Isaac Mayo crew transferred 21 Cuban migrants and the Robert Yered crew transferred one migrant to Bahamian authorities in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The Coast Guard acted on behalf of Bahamian authorities in keeping with the comprehensive maritime agreement, a bilateral agreement between the United States and Bahamas.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.